Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

