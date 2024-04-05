Hop Protocol (HOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92,501.14

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $92,501.14 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

