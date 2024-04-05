Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $36.15 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

