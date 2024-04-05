HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Scotiabank

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.36.

HubSpot Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $21.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.64. 221,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $390.22 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

