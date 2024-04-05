Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.73.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.14. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

