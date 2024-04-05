Humana (NYSE:HUM) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $342.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $470.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $468.74.

NYSE HUM opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

