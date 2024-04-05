HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.96

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1449317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

