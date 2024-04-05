Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

