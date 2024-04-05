ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,812,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,359,448 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 70,848,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,910,000 after buying an additional 12,491,086 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,217,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after buying an additional 2,938,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,177,000 after buying an additional 3,084,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,242,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,811,000 after buying an additional 7,710,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,482,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

