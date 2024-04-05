ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,812,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 6,359,448 shares.The stock last traded at $25.72 and had previously closed at $25.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
