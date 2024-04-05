ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-15.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.64 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.

ICON Public Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.48 and a 200 day moving average of $276.51. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

