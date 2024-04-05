Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Performance

Shares of IDR opened at €8.90 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12 month low of €4.47 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of €9.05 ($9.73).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 8.49%. Analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

