IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

