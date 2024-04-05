IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $17.70.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 270,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,454.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
