iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.
Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iHeartMedia Trading Up 1.9 %
IHRT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.88. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
