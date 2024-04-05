Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Mizuho

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 509,091 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,893,818.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,415.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,790 shares of company stock worth $266,645. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

