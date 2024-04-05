ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Position Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 560.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,533 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

IBRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

