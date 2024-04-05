Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $876,193.24, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
About Impac Mortgage
