Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $876,193.24, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

