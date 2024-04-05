Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

