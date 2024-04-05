Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Get Infinera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INFN

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Infinera has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.