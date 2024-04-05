Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.08. Informatica has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.81.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Informatica by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Informatica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Informatica by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

