Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

