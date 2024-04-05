Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires £496.32 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr bought 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.05).

LON BAG opened at GBX 584 ($7.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 542.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 517.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £654.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,946.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

