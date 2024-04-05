Insider Buying: Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Insider Buys £9,990.03 in Stock

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Hamilton Gilmour purchased 10,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.03 ($12,540.84).
Guinness VCT Stock Performance
GVCT stock opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.15) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.76. Guinness VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.26).
