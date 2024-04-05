Insider Buying: Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) CEO Acquires $10,590.00 in Stock

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Liotta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,791,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,912,996.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Volato Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SOAR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Volato Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Volato Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Volato Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Volato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.