Insider Buying: Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) CEO Acquires $10,590.00 in Stock

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Liotta purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,791,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,912,996.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Volato Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SOAR opened at $3.18 on Friday. Volato Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Volato Group Company Profile

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. The company offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

