Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider David(Dadi) Perlmutter bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.23 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,250.00 ($157,305.19).
Weebit Nano Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a current ratio of 14.98.
About Weebit Nano
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.