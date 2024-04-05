Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $15,079.72 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $15,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $14,999.80.

On Thursday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $15,547.40.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

