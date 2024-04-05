Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alight Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alight by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

