Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells 11,764 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a PE ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.19. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.68 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

