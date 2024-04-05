Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 24,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.06, for a total transaction of C$697,332.00.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.05. 2,323,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.6896208 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

