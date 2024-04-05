Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells 1,325 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

