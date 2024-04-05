Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

