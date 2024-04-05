Insider Selling: NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Michael R. D. Roller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,102.44).

NIOX Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NIOX Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 64.20 ($0.81). The company had a trading volume of 388,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,246. NIOX Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3,170.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

NIOX Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.