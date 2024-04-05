Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.
Ouster Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OUST stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
View Our Latest Report on OUST
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.