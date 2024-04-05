Insider Selling: Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Sells $45,976.96 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,169.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.

Ouster Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUST stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

