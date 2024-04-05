Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 850 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $20,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.