Insider Selling: RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RxSight Stock Up 1.5 %
RXST opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $58.21.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RxSight by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
