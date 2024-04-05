Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells $264,423.39 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Transcat Stock Down 1.3 %

TRNS stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $115.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.36.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Transcat by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Transcat by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNS. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

