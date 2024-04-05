Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP Sells 46,433 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
U.S. Silica Price Performance
Shares of SLCA opened at $13.23 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Silica
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.