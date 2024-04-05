Insider Selling: U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) EVP Sells 46,433 Shares of Stock

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $13.23 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 185,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

