Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $164,400.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,205,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, March 15th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00.

Udemy stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Udemy in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

