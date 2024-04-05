Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $105.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Insperity by 29.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

