Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $272.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $226.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Shares of IBP opened at $251.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 47.18% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

