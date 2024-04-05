inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches One Day Volume of $536,545.85

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $158.97 million and $536,545.85 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00593043 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $555,499.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

