Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.