Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

