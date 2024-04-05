Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 6.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.89. Approximately 30,709,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 44,690,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

