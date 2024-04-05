International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 522,246 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1,624.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,246 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $318,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 2,743,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

