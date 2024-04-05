International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,275,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,023,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.10. 799,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

