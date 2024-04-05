International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 317,611 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Lam Research worth $249,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $18.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $970.17. 342,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,507. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $480.45 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $924.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $775.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.68.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

