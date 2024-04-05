International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 749,504 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 821,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of McKesson worth $380,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

MCK stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $537.59. 128,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $518.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.57. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

