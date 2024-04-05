International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 930,199 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22,539.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,199 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Automatic Data Processing worth $217,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 560,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,474,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,396.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.21. 473,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,663. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.47 and its 200 day moving average is $238.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

