International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 547,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $304,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $519.00. 219,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.67 and a 200 day moving average of $504.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

