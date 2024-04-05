International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $184,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.87. 37,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $231.02 and a 1-year high of $300.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

